Erik Stevenson News: Posts double-double in G League

Stevenson produced 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 112-110 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Stevenson put forth a strong effort across the board and fell just two assists shy of a triple-double. This was an impressive performance from the 25-year-old, who had been held to single digits in the scoring column in each of his previous three appearances leading up to Saturday's clash.