Erik Stevenson News: Productive off bench

Stevenson logged 28 points (10-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals across 26 minutes Sunday during Capital City's 129-127 G League win versus Westchester.

Stevenson led the Go-Go's second unit in both points and assists in addition to recording a season-high four steals. The 25-year-old continues to produce off the bench for Capital City. He's averaging 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists across his first 10 appearances of the season.