Erik Stevenson News: Productive off bench
Stevenson logged 28 points (10-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals across 26 minutes Sunday during Capital City's 129-127 G League win versus Westchester.
Stevenson led the Go-Go's second unit in both points and assists in addition to recording a season-high four steals. The 25-year-old continues to produce off the bench for Capital City. He's averaging 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists across his first 10 appearances of the season.
Erik Stevenson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now