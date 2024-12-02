Fantasy Basketball
Erik Stevenson headshot

Erik Stevenson News: Productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 2:00pm

Stevenson logged 28 points (10-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals across 26 minutes Sunday during Capital City's 129-127 G League win versus Westchester.

Stevenson led the Go-Go's second unit in both points and assists in addition to recording a season-high four steals. The 25-year-old continues to produce off the bench for Capital City. He's averaging 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists across his first 10 appearances of the season.

Erik Stevenson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
