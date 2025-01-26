Fantasy Basketball
Erik Stevenson headshot

Erik Stevenson News: Productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Stevenson played 20 minutes Saturday during Capital City's 144-98 win over the Herd and compiled 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Stevenson was productive off the bench for the Go-Go as he led the team's second unit in points scored, assists and steals. He has now scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven appearances and 13 times total this season.

