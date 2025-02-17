Erik Stevenson News: Receives 10-day deal

Stevenson agreed to a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Stevenson will join the club on a short-term deal following the All-Star break, with his first opportunity to make his NBA debut coming Friday against the Bucks. The 25-year-old had averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 23.9 minutes per contest over 32 appearances in the G League this season with the Capital City Go-Go.