Erik Stevenson headshot

Erik Stevenson News: Receives 10-day deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 7:45am

Stevenson agreed to a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Stevenson will join the club on a short-term deal following the All-Star break, with his first opportunity to make his NBA debut coming Friday against the Bucks. The 25-year-old had averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 23.9 minutes per contest over 32 appearances in the G League this season with the Capital City Go-Go.

