Erik Stevenson News: Returns to action

Stevenson (back) returned to action in Wednesday's 107-98 G League loss to the Mad Ants, finishing with 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes.

After battling a back injury, it's a good sign that Stevenson was able to log 34 minutes. This performance was also a step in the right direction, as he's shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc across 26 regular-season appearances.