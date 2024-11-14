Erik Stevenson News: Shines from bench again

Stevenson logged 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during the Go-Go's 107-98 loss to Greensboro on Wednesday.

Wednesday saw the second matchup of a back-to-back set between the Go-Go and their Greensboro opponents. Both times, Stevenson came off the bench and excelled. Those two games saw him log more than 25 points, finishing the back-to-back set with a category average of 26.5.