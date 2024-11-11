Erik Stevenson News: Shines in bench role
Stevenson tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes in Sunday's 107-98 win over the G League Greensboro Swarm.
Stevenson was aggressive off the bench in this one, leading his team in scoring and field-goals attempted despite picking up five fouls. His 26-point performance doubled his scoring output in the season opener Friday against College Park, and he also picked up his first block of the year Sunday afternoon.
Erik Stevenson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now