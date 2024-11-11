Erik Stevenson News: Shines in bench role

Stevenson tallied 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes in Sunday's 107-98 win over the G League Greensboro Swarm.

Stevenson was aggressive off the bench in this one, leading his team in scoring and field-goals attempted despite picking up five fouls. His 26-point performance doubled his scoring output in the season opener Friday against College Park, and he also picked up his first block of the year Sunday afternoon.