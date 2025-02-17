Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Stevenson headshot

Erik Stevenson News: Signs 10-day deal with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

The Wizards signed Stevenson to a 10-day contract Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Stevenson will join the club on a short-term deal following the All-Star break, and his first opportunity to suit up for Washington will come Friday against the Bucks. The 25-year-old guard has yet to suit up at the NBA level. However, the West Virginia product has averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 23.9 minutes per contest in 32 G League outings with the Capital City Go-Go this season.

Erik Stevenson
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now