Erik Stevenson News: Solid output off bench

Stevenson notched nine points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 108-100 win over the Charge.

Stevenson didn't fill the stat sheet Sunday, but he found a way to contribute in several categories across the board. The former WVU standout has been limited to 15 or fewer minutes in every one of his three regular-season outings, though, so he's not likely to play a significant role for Capital City going forward.