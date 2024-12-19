Erik Stevenson News: Stellar from deep as top scorer

Stevenson finished with 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes in Thursday's 112-108 loss to Sioux Falls in the G League Winter Showcase.

Stevenson lit it up from deep in Thursday's contest, putting on a showcase in the G League Winter Showcase by leading all players in threes made to pace Capital City with a team-high point total. Over 14 outings this season, Stevenson has averaged 18.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists her contest.