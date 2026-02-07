Thompson could continue to miss games in the short term if he continues to deal with the issue, but his recovery timeline is unclear. While serving under a two-way contract with the Pacers, the experienced guard has recorded averages of 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest at the NBA level. However, his absence is currently a bigger blow to the G League squad, for which he logged over 20 points in 10 of his last 11 games. DaJuan Gordon is likely to benefit with increased playing time while Thompson works on his recovery.