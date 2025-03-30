Ethan Thompson News: Bounces back in G League

Thompson logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Thompson drained a team-high five three-pointers Saturday, bouncing back after going just 1-for-6 from deep in Friday's victory over Birmingham. The two-way player heads into the G League playoffs with averages of 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.5 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes while shooting 40.4 percent from downtown through 12 games (11 starts) in the month of March.