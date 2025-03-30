Ethan Thompson News: Bounces back in G League
Thompson logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Thompson drained a team-high five three-pointers Saturday, bouncing back after going just 1-for-6 from deep in Friday's victory over Birmingham. The two-way player heads into the G League playoffs with averages of 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.5 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes while shooting 40.4 percent from downtown through 12 games (11 starts) in the month of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now