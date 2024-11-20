Ethan Thompson News: Catches fire from deep

Thompson recorded 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 34 minutes during the G League Osceola Magic's 123-118 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Thompson pieced together yet another strong showing, as he's now scored in double digits in all five of his appearances this year. He was particularly sharp from beyond the arc, where he made a season-high five triples.