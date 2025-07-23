Ethan Thompson News: Cut by Magic

The Magic waived Thompson on Wednesday.

Thompson signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Magic last February, but he didn't appear in any games for the parent club before the end up of this past season. The 26-year-old guard now looks as though he'll have to wait longer to make his NBA debut, as the Magic parted ways with him to open up one of their two-way spots for center Orlando Robinson. The Magic could still look to bring Thompson back on an Exhibit 10 deal, which would allow the organization to retain his G League rights if he's cut prior to the start of the season. Thompson was a standout performer for Orlando's affiliate in Osceola in 2024-25, averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.5 minutes per contest over 47 total appearances.