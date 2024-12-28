Ethan Thompson News: Drills eight threes

Thompson logged 29 points (9-18 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 38 minutes of Friday's 115-107 win over the Skyhawks.

Thompson paced Osceola in points, connecting on 50 percent of his three-point attempts. However, he did more than just score the basketball, dishing out six assists and racking up four combined steals-plus-blocks. On the year, Thompson is averaging 17.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.