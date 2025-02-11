Ethan Thompson News: Drops 27 points in G League

Thompson tallied 27 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 127-121 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Thompson led Osceola in scoring during a losing effort, recording 20-plus points for the 10th time this season. The 25-year-old signed a two-way contract with the Magic on Friday, though he'll likely continue to receive the majority of his playing time in the G League. Thompson is averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest in 33 G League outings.