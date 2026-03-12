Ethan Thompson News: Entering starting lineup
Thompson is starting Thursday's game against the Suns, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Thompson is drawing his sixth start of the year for the banged-up Pacers on Thursday. The two-way player has averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per contest across five games as a starter this season.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethan Thompson
