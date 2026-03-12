Ethan Thompson headshot

Ethan Thompson News: Entering starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Thompson is starting Thursday's game against the Suns, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Thompson is drawing his sixth start of the year for the banged-up Pacers on Thursday. The two-way player has averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per contest across five games as a starter this season.

Ethan Thompson
Indiana Pacers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethan Thompson
