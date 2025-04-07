Fantasy Basketball
Ethan Thompson headshot

Ethan Thompson News: Extends G League three-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Thompson submitted 20 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 135-122 G League Eastern Conference Finals win over the Maine Celtics.

Sunday marked the 16th time in 49 contests during 2024-25 where Thompson notched at least 20 points. Following the Jan. 12 loss to the Wisconsin Herd, the two-way player is currently riding a 27-game streak with at least one three-pointer.

Ethan Thompson
Orlando Magic
