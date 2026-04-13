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Ethan Thompson News: Massive workload in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Thompson provided 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Pistons.

With most of Indiana's regular rotation on the shelf, Thompson saw a ton of minutes to close out the regular season. Thompson ended his rookie campaign with 32 NBA appearances under his belt, posting averages of 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 20.4 minutes per contest.

Ethan Thompson
Indiana Pacers
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