Ethan Thompson News: Monster performance in G League

Thompson finished with 30 points (9-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-3 Ft), four assists, three rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Thompson set season highs in made field goals, made three-pointers and points. His previous season high in points was 22. Across 14 G League appearances, Thompson has averaged 16.3 points while shooting 42.3 percent from deep.