Ethan Thompson News: Not playing Friday

Thompson (two-way) is listed out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Thompson received 27 minutes in both of the Pacers' past two games, but because he's eligible to suit up for just 10 more contests at the NBA level over the rest of the season while he's signed to a two-way deal, Indiana will hold him out Friday in an afford to preserve some of his availability down the stretch. Fellow two-way player Quenton Jackson was inactive for Thursday's loss to Washington, but he'll suit up Friday and will likely end up absorbing most of Thompson's vacated minutes.