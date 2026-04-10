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Ethan Thompson News: Sees massive workload in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Thompson totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 37 minutes during Thursday's 123-94 victory over Brooklyn.

With the Pacers sitting most of their key players for the front end of this back-to-back set, Thompson saw heavy run with the starters. He's averaging 29.4 minutes over his last seven games with 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 three-pointers.

Ethan Thompson
Indiana Pacers
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