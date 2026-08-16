Ethan Thompson News: Signs overseas
Thompson signed a contract with KK Partizan on Sunday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Thompson is heading overseas after being waived by the Pacers on Thursday. The 27-year-old guard appeared in 32 regular-season games (13 starts) in 2025-26, averaging 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.4 minutes per contest.
Ethan Thompson
Free Agent
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