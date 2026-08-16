Ethan Thompson headshot

Ethan Thompson News: Signs overseas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Thompson signed a contract with KK Partizan on Sunday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Thompson is heading overseas after being waived by the Pacers on Thursday. The 27-year-old guard appeared in 32 regular-season games (13 starts) in 2025-26, averaging 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.4 minutes per contest.

Ethan Thompson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethan Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethan Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
251 days ago