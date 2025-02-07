Ethan Thompson News: Signs two-way deal with Orlando

Thompson has agreed to a two-way deal with the Magic.

After playing 14 games for the G League Osceola Magic, Thompson has agreed to a two-way deal with the parent club. The 25-year-old made an impression on the G League level, averaging 17.7 points, 51. rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.