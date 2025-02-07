Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ethan Thompson headshot

Ethan Thompson News: Signs two-way deal with Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Thompson has agreed to a two-way deal with the Magic.

After playing 14 games for the G League Osceola Magic, Thompson has agreed to a two-way deal with the parent club. The 25-year-old made an impression on the G League level, averaging 17.7 points, 51. rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Ethan Thompson
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now