Ethan Thompson News: Signs two-way deal with Orlando
Thompson has agreed to a two-way deal with the Magic.
After playing 14 games for the G League Osceola Magic, Thompson has agreed to a two-way deal with the parent club. The 25-year-old made an impression on the G League level, averaging 17.7 points, 51. rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.
