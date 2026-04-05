Ethan Thompson News: Starting again versus Cleveland

Thompson will start in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

The Pacers won't have any of their usual starters Sunday, allowing Thompson to re-enter the starting lineup for the third time in the last four games. In eight starts during the 2025-26 campaign, the 26-year-old has averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.9 minutes.