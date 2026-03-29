Ethan Thompson News: Starting Sunday

Thompson is in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Thompson will make his first NBA appearance since March 12, when he also started against the Suns and logged 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes. He'll join Andrew Nembhard, Quenton Jackson, Jalen Slawson and Pascal Siakam in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest.