Ethan Thompson News: Surpasses 20 points as top scorer

Thompson recorded 24 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes in Sunday's 113-105 loss to Salt Lake City in the G League Winter Showcase.

Thompson lead the way for the Magic on the offensive end of the floor, pacing all Osceola players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three. Thompson has averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals over 16 G League outings this season.