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Ethan Thompson News: Won't start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 3:45pm

Thompson won't start Friday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

With Ben Sheppard entering the starting five, Thompson will retreat to the second unit. The two-way player has averaged 4.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.1 minutes per game over 18 appearances off the bench this season.

Ethan Thompson
Indiana Pacers
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