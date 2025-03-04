Eugene Omoruyi Injury: Doesn't play Monday

Omoruyi didn't play in the G League Raptors 905's 122-112 loss Monday to the G League Indiana Mad Ants due to knee soreness.

Omoruyi last suited up for the 905 on March 1, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes on the floor in the loss to the Wisconsin Herd. He's averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in the G League this season, with his next chance to play being Thursday against the College Park Skyhawks.