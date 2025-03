Omoruyi didn't play during Sunday's 122-101 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go due to a sprained left hand.

The hand injury is a new concern for Omoruyi, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Long Island Nets. He's averaging 18.1 points and 6.0 rebounds across 27.5 minutes per game in 36 G League outings.