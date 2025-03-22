Fantasy Basketball
Eugene Omoruyi

Eugene Omoruyi News: Careless with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Omoruyi (suspension) recorded 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 137-121 win over the Raptors 905.

Omoruyi returned to action Friday after missing the Raptors 905's previous outing due to a suspension. In Friday's loss, Omoruyi tallied more turnovers (six) than assists (four) and posted a minus-seven point differential.

Eugene Omoruyi
 Free Agent
