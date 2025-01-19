Eugene Omoruyi News: Contract expires

Omoruyi became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract with the Raptors expired, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Toronto could have re-signed Omoruyi to a second 10-day deal, but the club will instead move on from the 27-year-old big man and bring center Orlando Robinson aboard on a 10-day pact. Omoruyi didn't see any action at the NBA during his week-and-a-half-long stint on the roster and will return to the G League's Raptors 905 on a full-time basis.