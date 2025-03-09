Eugene Omoruyi News: Dominant outing in G League loss

Omoruyi registered 39 points (17-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-127 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

In a dominant offensive outing, Omoruyi notched season highs in points and assists. It was his first outing with at least 30 points since Dec. 15. He's averaging 18.5 points while shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep in 27.4 minutes per game across 32 G Leagues appearances.