Eugene Omoruyi News: Efficient in G League

Omoruyi tallied 20 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 26 minutes Friday in the G League Raptors 905's 121-119 overtime win over the Maine Celtics.

Omoruyi signed a 10-day deal with Toronto on Thursday, but he'll stick around with its G League affiliate for the time being since he's unlikely to be a factor in the NBA rotation.