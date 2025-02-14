Eugene Omoruyi News: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Omoruyi racked up 24 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks across 34 minutes Thursday in the G League Raptors 905's 130-116 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Omoruyi led the way for 905 during Thursday's loss to the Charge, with team-high numbers in points (24), rebounds (13) and blocks (3). The 28-year-old veteran is averaging 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in the G League this season.