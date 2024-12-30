Eugene Omoruyi News: Flirts with G League double-double

Omoruyi tallied 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals over 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Raptors 905's 131-122 win over the Osceola Magic.

Omoruyi finished the day tied for the team lead in scoring and fell just one rebound shy of a double-double. He also led his squad with four steals, which marks a new season high. Omoruyi has now scored in double figures in each of his first two appearances of the G League Regular Season.