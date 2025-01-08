Eugene Omoruyi News: Gets 10-day deal

Omoruyi agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto recently opened up a spot on its 15-man roster by waiving center Bruno Fernando and will fill the void with Omoruyi, who was averaging 19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game over 14 appearances with the G League's Raptors 905. The 27-year-old has previously appeared in 87 NBA games during his four-year career and averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds across 9.1 minutes per game in 2023-24 with the Wizards.