Eugene Omoruyi News: Misses out on double-double
Omoruyi recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.
Omoruyi's team-high nine rebounds left him one board shy of a double-double Tuesday. Omoruyi is averaging 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 23.7 minutes across his 14 appearances this season.
Eugene Omoruyi
Free Agent
