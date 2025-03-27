Eugene Omoruyi News: Pours in 29 points

Omoruyi (hand) returned to action in Wednesday's 127-122 G League loss to the Long Island Nets, logging 29 points (12-27 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

Omoruyi nearly triple-doubled in the losing effort, but it's not a surprise to see him put up another whopper of a line. He's had a terrific season so far with 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers per game.