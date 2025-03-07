Eugene Omoruyi News: Returns to action

Omoruyi (knee) returned to action in Thursday's 120-117 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes.

Omoruyi played less than he usually does, so it's possible the Raptors 905 were easing him back into action. Through 21 appearances, Omoruyi holds averages of 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 three-pointers.