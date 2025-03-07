Fantasy Basketball
Eugene Omoruyi headshot

Eugene Omoruyi News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:02am

Omoruyi (knee) returned to action in Thursday's 120-117 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes.

Omoruyi played less than he usually does, so it's possible the Raptors 905 were easing him back into action. Through 21 appearances, Omoruyi holds averages of 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 three-pointers.

