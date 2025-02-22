Eugene Omoruyi News: Scores 25 points in G League

Omoruyi supplied 25 points (11-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 106-103 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Friday was Omoruyi's highest scoring output of the G League regular season, and he finished as the 905's second-leading scorer behind A.J. Lawson (26). Omoruyi has averaged 20.4 points on 48.6 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over 31.0 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.