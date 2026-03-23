Evan Gilyard Injury: Out with illness

Gilyard was absent in Sunday's 141-131 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks due to illness.

Gilyard is now questionable for the final regular-season games while he recovers from the ailment. However, he's unlikely to get a lot of minutes in the short term, having served as a second or third option in the competition with Marcus Garrett and Terrell Brown. Gilyard is averaging 6.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest over 11 appearances for the Swarm so far.