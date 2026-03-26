Evan Gilyard News: Appears off bench against Cruise

Gilyard (illness) contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes in Wednesday's 143-132 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Gilyard returned to his usual bench role after overcoming an ailment, but he wasn't too efficient this time. The guard, who has seen limited minutes of play over the last couple of months, will likely remain a backup option behind Marcus Garrett and Terrell Brown for the rest of the season.