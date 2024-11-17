Evan Gilyard News: Drops 30 in G League loss

Gilyard totaled 30 points (11-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal during Sunday's 131-113 G League loss to the Go-Go.

Gilyard caught fire Sunday, raining in five threes en route to a career-high 30-point effort. Gilyard's performance came as a shock considering he logged just 15 minutes through the team's first two games, but maybe this performance will propel him into a larger role moving forward.