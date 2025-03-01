Evan Gilyard News: First double-double of season

Gilyard finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and 10 assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-104 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

It was the first double-double of the campaign for Gilyard, who handed out a team-high 10 assists Friday. Over 16 games as a starter in the G League regular season, the 26-year-old is averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes while shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.