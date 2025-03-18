Evan Gilyard News: Powers team to victory

Gilyard produced 34 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes Monday during the G League Raptors 905's 115-114 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Gilyard led his club in points, made treys and assists, and he beat his previous regular-season high of 22 points March 3 against the Mad Ants with ease. This was an uncharacteristic performance from the 26-year-old, who is averaging 10.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists through 27 regular-season appearances.