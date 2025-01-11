Evan Gilyard News: Returns to action Friday

Gilyard (ankle) recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes during Friday's 121-119 overtime win over the Maine Celtics.

Gilyard returned to action Friday after missing time due to a left ankle sprain. Gilyard was the only bench player on the Raptors 905 to post a positive point differential against Maine with a plus-two.