Evan Gilyard headshot

Evan Gilyard News: Scores 22 points despite woes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 3:28pm

Gilyard registered 22 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes Monday during the G League Raptors 905's 122-112 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Gilyard struggled to find his groove from the field, but it didn't stop him from hoisting up shots. This was his most aggressive performance of the G League regular season, marking the second time in his last six games that he's reached double-digit shot attempts. Gilyard also recorded a season-high eight boards, a category he doesn't typically produce in.

Evan Gilyard
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
