Evan Gilyard News: Shooting woes continue in return

Gilyard (illness) ended with three points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Gilyard showed signs of rust in his return from around a week-long absence due to an illness. The 27-year-old is struggling mightily since joining the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 12.0 minutes per game while shooting a dismal 25.0 percent from the field over his last six contests.