Evan Gilyard headshot

Evan Gilyard News: Stays hot with 22 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 12:45pm

Gilyard registered 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-122 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

It was an efficient scoring display by Gilyard, who put up at least 16 points in his fifth straight game and filled the box score Wednesday. Over his past five contests, Gilyard has averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers on 45.2 percent shooting from downtown in 34.3 minutes.

